Ratings Report For WWE Biography Special On Roddy Piper & Most Wanted Treasures Episode 2

The second “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E, focusing on WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper, drew 880,000 viewers on Sunday night at 8pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The two-hour doc drew a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranked #11 for the night on the Cable Top 150. This is down from last week’s premiere documentary, on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, which drew 1.062 million viewers. That special ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.38 rating in the key demo.

Sunday’s second episode of WWE Most Wanted Treasures drew 769,000 viewers on A&E at 10pm. The one-hour show drew a 0.27 rating like the Biography on Piper, tying for the #10 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is up from last week’s Most Wanted Treasures premiere, which drew 766,000 viewers. Last Sunday’s premiere drew a 0.29 rating in the key demo, ranking #11 on the Cable Top 150.