Ratings Updates For WWE Smackdown And Titan Games

As reported before, Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode drew an average of 2.170 million viewers on FOX, up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.150 million viewers, and up from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 2.044 million viewers for the post-Money In the Bank show. The show drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

News coverage of current events have dominated cable and network TV as of late. F4Wonline.com reports that the 2.170 million viewers includes markets where SmackDown did not air due to local news coverage. The actual final number for Friday’s SmackDown was 2.054 million viewers, which is closer to what the show has done in recent weeks. The May 8 episode drew 2.025 million viewers while the May 15 episode drew 2.042 million viewers and the May 22 show averaged 2.044 million viewers. The 2.054 million viewers is still considered to be a decent number with the way news coverage has dominated.

In more viewership news from Monday, the second episode from season two of The Rock’s Titan Games averaged 4.152 million viewers on NBC in the 8pm ET timeslot. The show drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, and a 1.2 rating in the 25-54 demo. Titan Games ranked #2 for the night on network TV in viewership, behind Celebrity Family Feud, which averaged 4.989 million viewers. Titan Games ranked #1 in the 18-34 and 25-54 demographics, and tied for #1 in the 18-49 demo. Monday’s Titan Games viewership was up from last week’s season two two-hour premiere, which averaged 3.423 million viewers. The premiere drew a 0.3 rating in the 18-34 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and a 1.05 rating in the 25-54 demographic.

