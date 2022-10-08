Raven Attacks Tommy Dreamer After Impact Hall of Fame Induction

The Bound For Glory countdown show saw the induction of Raven into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Tommy Dreamer was present to induct his former ECW rival and close friend. Before thanking Dreamer for inducting him and being the “babyface to my heel,” Raven told a few stories.

Raven also stated that his feud with Dreamer would end tonight, and the two wrestlers embraced. However, the embrace was a swerve, as Raven delivered a DDT to Dreamer on stage.

You can watch highlights from the segment below: