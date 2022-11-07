Raven Believes That Politics Will Cost Him a WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Recently, Tommy Dreamer, Raven’s longtime rival, inducted the former NWA/TNA Heavyweight Champion into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.

During a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, Raven stated that he does not believe he will get the same honor in WWE.

Raven said, “I would’ve liked to have been world champion in New York [WWE]. But you know, that’s a hell of a lot of politics,” said Raven, before explaining that the same ‘politics’ will possibly scupper his chances of going in the HOF.

“A lot of the heat’s my fault though because I had to be the smartest guy in the room,” Raven continued. “Even if I wasn’t, I had to act like I was so I burned my own bridges. I knew it back then but couldn’t help it.”

You can watch the virtual signing below: