Raven Explains Why He Doesn’t Watch Pro Wrestling Anymore

ECW, WCW, and WWE legend Raven appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including why he doesn’t watch pro wrestling anymore.

Raven said, “If I watch it, I’m gonna wanna do it. From everything I’ve heard, It’s ten minutes of good stuff and an hour-and-a-half of crap for the most part. When it’s been done at its best, I’ve been a part of it. I was already a part of it, I did it for 30-plus years. I just don’t have any interest in it anymore.”

On not watching the product when he appears at events:

“The gaping holes would drive me nuts and I would either bury the people doing it which — why would I want to get that kind of heat? That’s another reason why I don’t wanna watch wrestling now is because I hold the wrestling business to a higher standard and it’s a business that’s always been held to the lowest standard.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.