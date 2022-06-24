Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match Set for Against All Odds

The first Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun match is scheduled to take place on Impact Wrestling.

The forthcoming Against All Odds match will feature Moose against Sami Callihan in Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun match, it was revealed on Thursday night’s Impact episode. This comes after Sami defeated Moose last weekend at Slammiversary in a Monster’s Ball match.

Callihan was motivated by a phone call from Raven, who wanted this type of bout after Moose knocked him out on Thursday night’s Impact as the follow-up to Slammiversary, according to the plot for the return of Raven’s “most sadistic creation.” This match is expected to be more bloody than their Monster’s Ball match from the previous weekend.

The Clockwork House of Fun match, which was legitimately developed by Raven while he was with TNA, was also known as Raven’s House of Fun or the House of Fun match. In the singles match, there are poles about 5 to 6 feet up on the ring post with steel chains surrounding the posts and the ring as well as numerous weapons hanging from and attached to the chains above the ring. In addition, the ring occasionally has steel cage sides connected to it as well as weapons outside the ring. Normally, the only way to win the bout is to throw your opponent from a scaffold through two tables, although the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation has also been applied. Raven used a version of the match in WCW, dubbed the Bowery Death Match.

The victories by Raven over The Sandman on the March 5, 2003 NWA-TNA show, CM Punk on the September 6, 2003 at ROH Beating The Odds show, and Sean Waltman at TNA Hard Justice 2005 were notable House of Fun matches. There have also been tag team variations of the contest, as well as a Handicap Match on the NWA-TNA show on April 16, 2003, in which Mickie James and Julio Dinero defeated WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. This match at Against All Odds will be the first since 2007.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s possible that Raven will appear in Against All Odds. As you can see below, the ECW Original featured a promo for the match that was taken from an older edition of Impact from March 2020, not one that had just been shot.

On Friday, July 1, live coverage of the 2022 Impact Against All Odds event will be broadcast from Atlanta’s Center Stage. For Ultimate Insiders subscribers, the event will be broadcast on Impact Plus and YouTube. The updated card is below:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

