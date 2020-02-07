Raw 8-Man Match Announced For Monday

WWE has announced a big eight-man match for Monday’s RAW episode.

The main event will see RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy team with The Authors of Pain to battle Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders.

As noted, Monday’s RAW from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California will also feature WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, with Becky’s title on the line.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the main event for Monday:

Rollins, Murphy & AOP to battle KO, Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders on Raw

An epic Eight-Man Tag Team Match will pit Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy with AOP against Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Viking Raiders. The match was first reported by Sports Illustrated in an interview with Seth Rollins, as The Monday Night Messiah continues to pull the strings of the Raw locker room.

Last week on Raw, Murphy & AOP took out KO & The Viking Raiders in a grueling six-man tag bout, thanks to a little help from Rollins. Despite his squad coming up short, KO received a standing ovation from the WWE Universe after eliminating Murphy and Akam and eventually being pinned by Rezar.

Tensions between the opposing groups carried over into last week’s main event – a Triple Threat war with major implications for Rollins. A Rollins victory against Bobby Lashley and Ricochet would have given him exactly what he has been thirsting for – a chance to challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown.

Unsurprisingly, AOP & Murphy got involved in the match, but Owens and Erik evened the odds, and Ricochet scored a win to earn a chance at The Beast.

With the WWE Universe behind them, can Owens & Co. draw from that potent backing and parlay it into a win? Or, will the self-proclaimed Monday Night Messiah lead his squad to victory? Find out at 8/7 C on USA Network!