RAW and SmackDown Stars Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE NXT

New matches have been announced for the USA Network’s post-Worlds Collide edition of WWE NXT 2.0 tonight.

On tonight’s episode, SmackDown Superstar Ricochet will face Trick Williams.

Ricochet is out for vengeance after Trick’s timely interference helped NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes retain in the Worlds Collide opener on Sunday.

RAW Superstars Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop will also compete tonight, taking on Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

Worlds Collide saw Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retain their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships over Nikki and Doudrop, thanks to an assist from Dolin and Jayne. Nikki and Doudrop are back on NXT tonight, just one night after losing a non-title match on RAW to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT show:

* Ricochet vs. Trick Williams

* Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* Axiom and Nathan Frazer begin their Best of 3 Series

* JD McDonagh vs. Wes Lee

* Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez

* Fallout from Worlds Collide

You can watch a promo for tonight below: