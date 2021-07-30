RAW Match Announced For Monday

WWE has announced Riddle vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Omos for Monday’s RAW on the USA Network.

It’s rumored that this could be where Randy Orton returns to set up Orton/Riddle vs. Omos/AJ Styles in a championship match for SummerSlam.

Here is the WWE announcement for Riddle vs. Omos-

Riddle to face a colossal challenge against Omos

Bro… Riddle has a tall task ahead of him this Monday on Raw.

After falling victim to a Styles Clash courtesy of AJ Styles just moments after being defeated by John Morrison, Riddle will look to bounce back in a big way.

The Original Bro is set to go toe-to-toe with AJ’s colossal co-Raw Tag Team Champion, Omos.

Will Riddle have what it takes to slay the giant?

Find out live on Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

