News On Tonight’s WWE RAW (4/27) – WWE Championship MITB Contract Signing

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It’s believed that RAW will air on a slight tape delay as WWE is also taping next week’s RAW some time today or tonight.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW but there will be a contract signing between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, to finalize their match at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10. WWE is also teasing an appearance by RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and there will be more build for Money In the Bank.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.