Raw Ratings Report For 4/6

Monday’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from the big event at a closed-set empty WWE Performance Center, drew an average of 2.118 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s 1.924 million viewers for the third Performance Center episode, which was the new second-lowest non-holiday RAW viewership in history. This is also the third-lowest red brand viewership of the year.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.311 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.139 million), the second hour drew 2.063 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.986 million) and the final hour drew 1.925 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.646 million).

The post-WrestleMania 35 edition of RAW drew 2.923 million viewers, which was up 11% from the go-home show last year, and ranked #2 for the night on cable in viewership, and #1 in the 18-49 demographic. The post-WrestleMania 35 RAW was down 25% from the post-WrestleMania 34 RAW in 2018, which drew 3.921 million viewers.