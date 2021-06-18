RAW Roulette Likely Returning In 2021

As reported before here on PWMania, WWE is considering more themed shows for late 2021 and early 2022, and that specials like Old School RAW, King of the Ring and Viewer’s Choice are likely to return.

In an update, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reports that the RAW Roulette wheel is more than likely to happen in 2021. He also noted that King of the Ring is expected for this year.

The first-ever RAW Roulette show was held on October 7, 2002 in Las Vegas. Since there have been 5 other RAW Roulette specials, with the last one taking place on January 28, 2013, also in Vegas. RAW Roulette features matches where the stipulations are decided by the spin of a wheel.

