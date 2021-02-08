RAW Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s Show

WWE has officially announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will address Sheamus during tonight’s RAW show.

It was previously teased that McIntyre would have a response to last week’s Brogue Kick from his former best friend. WWE’s updated RAW preview now notes that McIntyre will address Sheamus on tonight’s show. It’s believed that a Sheamus vs. McIntyre match will be announced soon.

As noted, tonight’s RAW will also feature McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a non-title match. Also announced for RAW is face-off between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans, with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair by Lacey’s side.