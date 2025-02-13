RAW Star Officially Moves To SmackDown During WWE Transfer Window

Another WWE superstar has switched brands as part of the ongoing WWE transfer window, which allows Raw and SmackDown general managers to negotiate talent moves without financial exchanges.

According to PWInsider.com, R-Truth has been officially moved to SmackDown. While WWE has yet to formally announce the move, sources indicate that Truth will be part of the blue brand going forward.

This move means R-Truth will now rejoin his former tag team partner, The Miz, on SmackDown. Nearly a year ago, the duo captured the WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL, marking a successful chapter in their long-running partnership.

Other major roster shifts during this WWE transfer window have included:

– Bayley, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory moving from SmackDown to Raw.

– Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and The Miz heading to SmackDown from Raw.

With the WWE transfer window still open, more roster changes could be on the way.

Stay tuned for further updates as WWE continues to shake up its brands.