RAW Stars To Be At WWE SmackDown From Madison Square Garden

WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden for SmackDown on Friday 9/10 will now be a Super SmackDown. It was announced today that RAW stars will also be featured on the show.

Tickets for the MSG show went on sale this morning and are still available.

Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and commented on the MSG return. The Universal Champion tweeted-

“World’s Most Famous Arena. @TheGarden Both rosters. #WWERaw #Smackdown All there for the #TribalChief.”