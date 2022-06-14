RAW Superstars Qualify for WWE Money in the Bank, Updated Card

Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan have qualified for the WWE Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Bliss and Morgan defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in tag team action on Monday night’s RAW. Per the stipulation, Bliss and Morgan have earned their spots in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. As of this writing, Bliss and Morgan are the only confirmed new entrants in the 8-woman MITB Ladder Match, joining Lacey Evans.

Rollins defeated AJ Styles to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He joins Sheamus or Drew McIntyre in the 8-man MITB Ladder Match with 6 more participants still to qualify.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 2. Here is the current card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. 6 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. 5 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

