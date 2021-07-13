RAW Tag Team Championship Match Announced For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE has announced that AJ Styles & Omos will defend the RAW Tag Team championships against The Viking Raiders at Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV.

WWE originally announced this match for next week’s live RAW but it was announced tonight that it will happen at the PPV.

–Men’s MITB Ladder Match: Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Riddle vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre

–Women’s MITB Ladder Match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Asuka vs. TBA

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Edge

–WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Kofi Kingston

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

–RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Omos & AJ Styles (C) vs. The Viking Raiders