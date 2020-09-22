RAW Tag Team Championships Match Confirmed For WWE Clash Of Champions

Andrade and Angel Garza are the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. WWE has confirmed that Andrade and Garza vs. The Street Profits will take place at the Clash Of Champions PPV on Sunday.

Below is the updated card-

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title – Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match – Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match – Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match – Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title – AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match – Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)