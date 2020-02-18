Raw Tag Team Championships To Be Defended At Super Showdown

The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy for the Raw Tag Team Championships has been confirmed for WWE Super Showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 2/27.

Below is the updated Super Showdown card:

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

-WWE Universal Champion The Fiend vs. Goldberg

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Naomi or Carmella

-Raw Tag Team Champions Rollins & Murphy vs. The Street Profits

-Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison

-Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match: AJ Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Rusev

-Cage Match: King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns