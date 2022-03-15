RAW Tag Team Championships To Be Defended At WrestleMania 38

The Street Profits vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro is now official for WrestleMania 38.

Randy Orton and Riddle hosted their Championship Celebration on tonight’s RAW, to celebrate last week’s title win, but they were interrupted by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Ford and Dawkins issued a challenge for WrestleMania, and it was accepted.

It’s possible that the former champions, Alpha Academy, will be added to the WrestleMania match to make it a Triple Threat. Tonight’s RAW featured Riddle vs. Ford in singles action, but Otis and Chad Gable attacked and took out both teams.

Ford and Dawkins previously defeated Orton and Riddle during the February 28 RAW, before they became the RAW Tag Team Champions.

WWE has not announced which night of WrestleMania 38 will feature The Profits vs. RK-Bro, but it’s expected for WrestleMania Sunday because WrestleMania Saturday will feature Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with related footage from RAW:

Night One: SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Segment

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night Two Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two Match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Night Two Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Seth Rollins vs. TBA

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)