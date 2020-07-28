RAW Tag Team Championships To Be Defended At WWE SummerSlam

The first match for the 2020 WWE SummerSlam event is now official. The PPV will see RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend against Andrade and Angel Garza.
Garza and Andrade became new #1 contenders by winning a Triple Threat over The Viking Raiders and Cedric Alexander & Ricochet on tonight’s RAW. The SummerSlam match was then made official.
Just like THAT, it's official.@Zelina_VegaWWE will lead @AndradeCienWWE & @AngelGarzaWwe into #SummerSlam to challenge @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/dY1ZilL1IK
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020