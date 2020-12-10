RAW Tag Team Title Match Announced For TLC

WWE has announced that The New Day will defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin at the TLC PPV.
Here is the updated card for the TLC PPV, which airs on 12/20 from St. Petersburg, FL-
WWE Universal Title TLC Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Title TLC Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Women’s Tag Team Titles
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c) vs. Asuka and Lana
RAW Tag Team Titles
The New Day (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander
The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
