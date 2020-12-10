RAW Tag Team Title Match Announced For TLC

WWE has announced that The New Day will defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin at the TLC PPV.

Here is the updated card for the TLC PPV, which airs on 12/20 from St. Petersburg, FL-

WWE Universal Title TLC Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Title TLC Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c) vs. Asuka and Lana

RAW Tag Team Titles

The New Day (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for results coverage of the event.