RAW ThunderDome Reaches Capacity, News On Asuka and SummerSlam 2020

– According to WWE Network News, a new WWE Day Of special showcasing WWE SummerSlam 2020 will debut on the WWE Network next Sunday, September 13.

– WWE tweeted out the following today, announcing that the virtual fan audience for the RAW ThunderDome has reached fan capacity:

– You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she buys some snacks at a European market:

