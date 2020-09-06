RAW ThunderDome Reaches Capacity, News On Asuka and SummerSlam 2020

– According to WWE Network News, a new WWE Day Of special showcasing WWE SummerSlam 2020 will debut on the WWE Network next Sunday, September 13.

– WWE tweeted out the following today, announcing that the virtual fan audience for the RAW ThunderDome has reached fan capacity:

UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWERaw this Monday. Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SmackDown! https://t.co/SRuWGi2ncf — WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020

– You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she buys some snacks at a European market: