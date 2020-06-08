Raw Update For Tonight – Charlotte vs. Asuka, Sasha Banks & Bayley To Appear

WWE has announced Charlotte vs. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a non-title match for tonight’s Raw. They also announced an appearance by new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks for the show.

Below is the updated line up for tonight’s Raw from the WWE PC. Remember to join us here on PWMania for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.

-Christian hosts the Peep Show with Edge

-MVP hosts the VIP Lounge with Bobby Lashley

-Rey Mysterio to appear

-Decathlon between the Viking Raiders and the Street Profits

-Charlotte vs. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a non-title match

-Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley to appear

Stay tuned for more on Raw tonight.