RAW Updates For Tonight On Seth Rollins & Mandy Rose

Seth Rollins took to Twitter this afternoon to hype his Steel Cage match with Dominik Mysterio on tonight’s live RAW episode. “Failure is not an option,” he wrote. “Distractions will not be tolerated. Those who suffer the most are most likely to reach enlightenment. #ForTheGreaterGood #WWERaw”

This will be Dominik’s first-ever Steel Cage match. You can see Rollins’ full tweet below:

Failure is not an option.

Distractions will not be tolerated.

Those who suffer the most are most likely to reach enlightenment. #ForTheGreaterGood#WWERaw — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 14, 2020

It looks like Mandy Rose will be returning to RAW on tonight’s show. She took to Twitter this afternoon and indicated that she will make her return tonight. She wrote, “Hope y’all ready for #MandyNightRaw [kiss face emoji]”

As noted, Rose was drafted back to RAW after The Miz called in a favor over the weekend. The storyline is that Miz got Rose sent to the red brand from SmackDown to torment her on-screen boyfriend, Otis. WWE has not officially announced Rose for tonight’s RAW as of this writing. Matches confirmed for tonight’s “In Your Face” edition of RAW as of now are SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a non-title match, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Mickie James with the title on the line, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, and Dominik vs. Rollins in the Steel Cage match.