WWE RAW Viewership Down For The Second Performance Center Episode

Monday’s WWE RAW episode, the second red brand show to air from the WWE Performance Center with no crowd, drew an average of 2.006 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 2.335 million viewers for the first-ever Performance Center episode. This is the second lowest non-holiday RAW viewership in history, going back to the taped Christmas Week 2019 episode that aired on December 23, drawing 1.835 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.289 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.412 million), the second hour drew 2.004 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.486 million) and the final hour drew 1.726 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.108 million).

This is the second third hour viewership of all-time, including holiday episodes. It is also the biggest hour one to hour 3 drop in show history.

RAW was #37 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Special Report, The Story, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Bill Hemmer Reports, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom, Rachel Maddow Show, The Five, Situation Rom, Erin Burnett Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered Overtime, Lead with Jake Tapper, Lead with Jake Tapper 2, Situation Room, Anderson Cooper 360, Cuomo Prime Time, CNN Tonight, CNN Newsroom, Inside Politics, At This Hour, CNN Right Now, Daily Briefing, Your World with Neil Cavuto, FOX News at Night, MSNBC Press Conference coverage, America’s Newsroom 2, MSNBC Live, Last Word, Beat, America’s Newsroom 3, All In, Deadline, and 11th Hour, and FOX & Friends. WWE ranked #8 for the night, after 9 weeks at #1, on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.61. Special Report topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.418 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The cable news channels dominated on Monday night with coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

American Idol on ABC drew 7.019 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 5.320 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 9.567 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 7.027 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Supernatural drew 1.057 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.