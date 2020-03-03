Raw Viewership Increases Before Elimination Chamber

Monday’s WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW, featuring the final build for Sunday’s pay-per-view with Randy Orton confronting WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in the main event segment, drew an average of 2.256 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s 2.210 million viewers for the final episode before WWE Super ShowDown.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.358 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.246 million), the second hour drew 2.297 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.278 million) and the final hour drew 2.115 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.106 million).

RAW was #10 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Last Word, The Story, Special Report, and the Mike Bloomberg Town Hall on FOX News. WWE ranked #1 for the night, for the seventh week in a row, on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.74. Tucker Carlson topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.069 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 6.358 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 5.092 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 8.998 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.608 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American drew 758,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.