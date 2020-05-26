Raw Women’s Championship Match Announced For Backlash

Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is now official for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW saw Jax win a Triple Threat over WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Natalya to become the new #1 contender. This will be Asuka’s first title defense since Becky Lynch relinquished the title to her and announced her pregnancy earlier this month.

The 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view will take place on June 14, reportedly from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Below is the current Backlash card:

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka (c)

Edge vs. Randy Orton