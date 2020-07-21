Raw Women’s Championship Match Announced For Next Monday

The Raw Women’s Championship will be decided during next week’s episode on the USA Network. Stephanie McMahon appeared on the Tron during tonight’s show and announced that Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Sasha Banks will take place next week with the winner being crowned the red brand champion. Stephanie noted that the match can be decided by pinfall, submission, count out or DQ, including outside interference.

The Banks vs. Asuka championship match from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules PPV ended in controversy as Bayley put on the referee’s shirt after he was hit by errant green mist from Asuka, and then counted a pin for Banks. Bayley forced the time keeper to ring the bell and then presented Banks with the title. It was confirmed during tonight’s RAW that Asuka is still the champion, but Banks has been in possession of the title.