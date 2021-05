Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is now official for the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. WWE has not announced this match for inside the Hell in a Cell structure but that could change.

The 2021 WWE Hell in a Cell PPV scheduled for 6/20 from the Yuengling Center in Tampa Bay. Here is the current card-

-WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. TBA (Kofi Kingston or Drew McIntyre)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Charlotte Flair