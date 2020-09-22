RAW Women’s Championship To Be Defended On The Clash Of Champions Pre-Show

Zelina Vega is your new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Tonight’s RAW featured Vega defeating Mickie James in a #1 contender’s match. It was then confirmed that Vega will challenge Asuka for the title at WWE’s “Clash of Champions: Gold Rush” pay-per-view on Sunday, during the Kickoff pre-show.

The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will take place on Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff. Below is the updated card:

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title – Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match – Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match – Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match – Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title – AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match – Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Women’s Title Match – Zelina Vega vs. Asuka (c)