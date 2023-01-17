Raw Women’s Title Match Announced For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

It looks like the Raw Women’s Championship match is set for the first premium live event of 2023.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bianca Belair called out Alexa Bliss in her return segment.

This lead to a back-and-forth exchange on the microphone that eventually turned physical between the two. Ultimately, “The EST of WWE” was laid out, but not before granting “Little Miss Bliss” a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view a week from this Saturday.

