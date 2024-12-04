RAW’s Post-Survivor Series Episode Faces Major Broadcast Problems In Canada

This past Monday night’s post-WWE Survivor Series: WarGames episode of RAW featured a number of major moments following the massive success of Survivor Series: WarGames last Saturday night. However, there were said to be some significant issues with the airing of RAW on Sportsnet in Canada.

According to PWInsider.com, there were technical issues with last Monday night’s broadcast. RAW would only show a blank black screen with no audio, which began with The New Day 10th Anniversary Celebration segment and continued throughout the remainder of the second hour.