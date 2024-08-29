Ray Mendoza Jr. (Villano V) Dead At Age 62

Ray Mendoza Jr. has passed away.

Better known to pro wrestling fans as Villano V, son of the legendary El Villano, the pro wrestling star was 62 years of age.

CMLL confirmed the news on Thursday evening.

“REST IN PEACE, VILLANO V,” read the translated announcement in Spanish on X. “CMLL joins in the grief that overwhelms the wrestling family due to the sensitive death of Villano V (Ray Mendoza Jr.), a great protagonist in the history of Mexican Wrestling.”