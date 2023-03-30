Reach For The Sky Tag Team Ladder Match At ROH Supercard Of Honor Will Debut New Belt Designs

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with the Battleground podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan commented on the ROH Honor Club:

“Well, we have more subscribers than ever before for Ring of Honor streaming, which is amazing because we just relaunched the service from scratch, and already set a record with about 15,000 subscribers to Ring of Honor right now just for the TV, which is amazing. Also we’re doing great numbers for pay-per-view. It’s really amazing how well Ring of Honor is done since we’ve relaunched in addition to all the exciting things happening in AEW right now.”

The Reach For The Sky Ladder match taking place on March 31st at ROH Supercard of Honor:

“We were talking about ideas to pay tribute to the late, great, Jamin Pugh, Jay Briscoe. So many of us loved Jay Briscoe. He was beloved in the locker room and there’s wrestling fans all over the world that loved him. We wanted to pay tribute to him in Ring of Honor with something special, and of all the ideas I heard, this was by far the best idea. It came from somebody who liked him a lot and wanted to contribute a good idea. Mark Briscoe really thought it was a great idea and that was important to me too. Of course, Mark Briscoe is wrestling on this pay-per-view for the Ring of Honor World TV title, but Mark Briscoe also is co-holder of the World Tag Team Championship, and having his opinion, having his buy into this plan made all the difference in the world. So we’re going to have the Jay Briscoe Reach For The Sky tag team ladder match to determine new champions. There’ll be new belts. We retired the old design.”

His interest in working with Stardom:

“I am interested in working with Stardom. It’s something that I’ve talked to New Japan about. Obviously they have that business relationship there. It’s definitely something I’d be open to. So we’ll have to keep an eye on that, gut definitely interesting things happening in the world of Joshi and we’ve brought some great Joshi wrestlers over. There’s exciting things happening there, so I would be interested to work with Stardom in the future.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



