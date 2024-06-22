Reaction From WBD And AEW On The Low Dynamite Viewership Numbers

As PWMania.com previously reported, this past Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 502,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.16 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is a massive decrease from last week’s show.

Sources from AEW believe this week’s low Dynamite viewers numbers are a direct result of the lead-in program, and the missing viewers are those who usually tune in to the lead-in, which in this case was Black Panther as the show only drew 85,000 viewers. AEW officials then stated that the actual tune-in number was strong given the weaker lead-in, but a number of the company’s wrestlers expressed their surprise at the low viewership.

A WBD representative noted that this week’s viewership numbers were unusual due to several factors, but to not overreact to a single week’s ratings as the numbers will improve next week. Another source from WBD stated that this drop does not impact the potential for a new AEW-WBD deal.