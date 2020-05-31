Reaction To Banned WWE Move News, Bret Hart Addresses Racism

– Recently furloughed WWE Producer Shane Helms reacted to the news that the Buckle Bomb has been banned by WWE:
I did the Vertebreaker, arguably the most dangerous move in the business and never hurt anyone. 🤷🏻♂️ It’s not the move, it’s the execution. https://t.co/YW7H7JY0kV
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 31, 2020
– Bret Hart is the latest wrestler that has publicly commented on George Floyd and the subject of racism in the United States:
My wife is a woman of color. What her and her family have to worry about on an everyday basis are vastly different from mine. I know there’s nothing I can say that can alleviate the anger and sadness felt throughout generations, but just know that I am with you. What happened and what has been happening is wrong, plain and simple. When is enough enough? #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd