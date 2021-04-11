Reaction To Mandy Rose Slipping During WWE WrestleMania 37 Entrance

Due to the weather conditions, Mandy Rose slipped on the ramp during her entrance at Wrestlemania 37. Fightful.com noted that crew members were sent to dry off the ramp after the incident. Prior to the PPV, the steel cage for Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon’s match was lowered and dried off.
Mandy Rose falling down during her entrance ☹️ #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/lNj4B0Oiz8
— Bui Club (@BuiClub) April 11, 2021
Mandy Rose commented on the matter:
No chance I was making it… #greatformtho 💦💦💦 #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/KMqlVBLz0o
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 11, 2021
Former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer also gave his thoughts:
Wearing wrestling boots in the rain is like walking on ice especially on a metal surface
Anyone giving @WWE_MandyRose crap
You're a FN asshole
I wil cane you
Hey Mandy You're Hardcore#respect #WrestleMania
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 11, 2021