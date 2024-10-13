Reactions To Bryan Danielson’s Retirement From Wrestling Community

The reactions are in.

Several promotions and wrestlers surfaced on social media to thank Bryan Danielson for his legendary wrestling career.

As noted, “The American Dragon” lost to Jon Moxley, dropping the AEW Championship and ending his full-time wrestling career in the process.

Bryan requesting this match from Tony because he saw something in me was the boost of confidence I sorely needed at the time. Thank you for believing in me Dragon, thank you for everything ✂️#AEWWrestleDream @AEW pic.twitter.com/yLV8ireCsW — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) October 13, 2024

The best wrestler to ever step into a professional wrestling ring. Thank you “American Dragon”Bryan Danielson. It was an honor to share the ring with you. pic.twitter.com/B8w7R7m540 — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵“Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) October 13, 2024

You know wrestling meant so much to him, because he meant so much to Professional Wrestling #ThankYouBryan pic.twitter.com/Q7XkXviLev — Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) October 13, 2024