Reactions To Rey and Dominik Mysterio Becoming SmackDown Tag Team Champions

As seen at the WWE Wrestlemania Backlash PPV, Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated the Dirty Dawgs to become the first-ever father and son duo to hold the Smackdown tag team titles.
WWE published a video of Rey’s wife and daughter reacting live to the title change:
Rey commented on the win:
Would love to thank everyone for the love & support for last night. I’ve been blessed with my career from day 1 in 1989, and now to be able to live such a memorable moment like this one creating history with my son.
💙you all! #NewTagTeamChamps#GodIsGood🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fGYUWAdCmd
— ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) May 17, 2021