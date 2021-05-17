Reactions To Rey and Dominik Mysterio Becoming SmackDown Tag Team Champions

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As seen at the WWE Wrestlemania Backlash PPV, Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated the Dirty Dawgs to become the first-ever father and son duo to hold the Smackdown tag team titles.

WWE published a video of Rey’s wife and daughter reacting live to the title change:

Rey commented on the win:

