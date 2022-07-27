Real Reason Why WWE Pulled Riddle vs. Seth Rollins from WWE SummerSlam

According to reports, Riddle is actually not injured.

As stated, WWE announced today that Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam match between Riddle and Seth Rollins will not take place. Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury, or a stinger, after the attack by Rollins at the conclusion of Monday’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW, according to a statement made by Kayla Braxton on The Bump. According to WWE, Riddle’s injury has left him with “some significant weakness,” and as a result Riddle is not now medically cleared to compete. He won’t be cleared until full strength has returned. It was stated that Riddle v. Rollins had been postponed and that, rather than using the standard phrase “not medically cleared,” Riddle was instead “currently medically disqualified.”

An update from Fightful Select notes that the injury to Riddle that was officially revealed is kayfabe and only a part of the storylines.

The bout between Riddle and Rollins will still happen, and sources claim that “creative adjustments” are the real cause of the match’s postponement from SummerSlam.

The current plan is for the match to take place at WWE Clash at The Castle on Saturday, September 3, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The match for Clash at The Castle isn’t confirmed as of this writing, and it’s worth noting that things in WWE change all the time.

According to reports, Riddle and Rollins were informed of the match change on Monday.

Rollins still plans to attend SummerSlam Weekend in Nashville since he has Friday media commitments. There is currently no information available regarding whether Riddle will also be in town or whether either man will attend the major event on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.