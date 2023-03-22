Real1 vs. Alex Hammerstone For MLW World Title Announced For April 8

The next Major League Wrestling world title showdown is now official.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Real1 vs. Hammerstone World Title Fight in Philly April 8

Who you got?

MLW today announced a World Heavyweight Championship title fight: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Real1 for Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

The trash talking “Certified G” looks to get gold as he bids to dethrone Alex Hammerstone and end his 535-day reign as champion in Philadelphia on April 8th.

Emerging as a top ranked competitor, with controversial clashes with Jacob Fatu and a recent high-profile win over Mance Warner, Real1 was the finalist in last year’s Battle RIOT, a match he continues to protest and claim he won.

Exhausting league officials politicking for a title fight, matchmakers have finally acquiesced.

Now that big bout is official as Hammerstone takes on a different type of challenger than any before. Known for his gift to gab, will Real1 get inside Hammerstone’s head with his trash talking?

Could Real1 distract Hammerstone and create a critical opening to topple the Phoenix powerhouse and claim the World Heavyweight Championship?

See Real1 vs. Hammerstone for the first time ever live in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 8 at the 2300 Arena. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.