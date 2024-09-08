The following press release was issued to PWMania.com:

REALITY OF WRESTLING ANNOUNCES NEW TIME SLOT ON HOUSTON’S PREMIER WRESTLING CHANNEL CW39

STARTING SEPTEMBER 14th at 10:00PM CST

Houston, TX – September 6th, 2024 – Reality of Wrestling (ROW), the locally produced weekly episodic show that has garnered hundreds of millions of views on YouTube and boasts a following of 790,000 subscribers on the streaming platform, is proud to announce its new airing time slot. Starting September 14th, 2024., ROW will be broadcast on the Houston historical wrestling mecca, CW39 KIAH, every Saturday at 10 PM.

ROW Founder and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expressed his excitement about the move, stating, “This new time slot on CW39 is a monumental step for Reality of Wrestling. We’ve worked tirelessly to bring high-quality wrestling entertainment to our fans, and now, being featured on a historical wrestling channel like CW39 KIAH at such a prime time, we can reach even more viewers. We are thrilled to continue growing and sharing our passion for wrestling with the Houston community and beyond.”

ROW President and WWE Hall of Famer, Sharmell Huffman, also commented, “The partnership with CW39 is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire ROW family. We are committed to delivering top-notch wrestling content, and this new time slot allows us to expand our reach and connect with a broader audience. We can’t wait to bring even more exciting episodes to our fans every Saturday night.”

About Reality of Wrestling (ROW): Founded by Booker T and Sharmell Huffman, Reality of Wrestling is a premier wrestling organization based in Houston, TX. Known for its high-energy matches and exceptional talent, ROW has become a staple in the wrestling community, providing a platform for up-and-coming wrestlers to showcase their skills. With hundreds of millions of views on YouTube and a rapidly growing subscriber base, ROW continues to set the standard for independent wrestling promotions.

About CW39: CW39 KIAH is a renowned television station in Houston, TX, known for its diverse programming and historical significance in the wrestling world. As a hub for wrestling enthusiasts, CW39 KIAH has a rich legacy of airing wrestling shows that resonate with fans, and Reality of Wrestling is continuing the legacy of Paul Boesch and Houston Wrestling!

For press inquiries, please contact: Lee Meltzer

Stay tuned for more updates and exciting wrestling action from Reality of Wrestling, now in its new time slot on CW39 KIAH every Saturday at 10 PM.