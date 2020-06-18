Reason For Bianca Belair’s WWE TV Absence, AJ Styles Gets High Praise From Ric Flair

– Bianca Belair hasn’t appeared on WWE television in recent weeks due to what’s believed to be creative reasons. Dave Meltzer explained the situation on F4WOnline.com’s message board:

“She was introduced. Then somebody decided on wacky skits she didn’t fit in. So they didn’t put her on TV because she wasn’t in any program. Now it’s a new cycle and we’ll see.”

– During an interview with metro.co.uk, Ric Flair gave high praise to AJ Styles:

“[Styles is] the closest guy to Shawn [Michaels] in our business right now, and it’ll be everything and more because AJ gets it. He wouldn’t be out there trying to have a wrestling match, he’d be out there to enhance this phenomenal character that’s a once in a lifetime entity in this business. I hope to have the rematch because that’s the match. That to me – I wouldn’t miss it and I don’t think anyone else would. I just feel like it’s not done yet.”