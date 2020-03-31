Reason For Kairi Sane’s WWE Absence

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane has been away from WWE as of late because she’s been staying in Japan due to getting married last month, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE officials knew Sane would be taking some time off, but she did return at last week’s WrestleMania 36 tapings.

It was announced on last night’s RAW that The Kabuki Warriors will defend their titles against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 36, which was taped last week to air this coming Saturday and Sunday night.