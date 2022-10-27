Reason For Sheamus Being Written Off WWE TV, Drew McIntyre Expected To Be Taking Time Off

The Celtic Warrior is getting married this week.

Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in singles action on last Friday’s SmackDown, thanks to an assist from The Bloodline. After the match, Sheamus was attacked and his arm was smashed several times with a steel chair. Sheamus later suffered a “non-displaced fracture” near his elbow in the attack, according to WWE.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Sheamus has been temporarily removed from the storylines because he is getting married this weekend.

Sheamus and Isabella Revilla announced their engagement in July 2021, after The Brawling Brute proposed while on vacation at The Cliffs of Moher in Ireland. Some of her recent wedding-related Instagram posts are included below. The happy couple appears to be getting married this weekend in New York City.

On a related note, we now know why WWE’s Drew McIntyre will not be returning home this weekend. McIntyre’s status was called into question after he was not listed as one of the Superstars booked for Sunday’s WWE live event in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the latest PWInsider report, McIntyre will miss the Scotland Live event because he is attending Sheamus’ wedding this weekend.

Sheamus and McIntyre are also expected to miss Friday’s SmackDown on FS1 from St. Louis, but this has yet to be confirmed. The WWE Events website is currently advertising McIntyre for the taping. Ridge Holland and Butch, Sheamus’ Brawling Brutes stablemates, are set to face Sikoa and Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

Revilla holds a B.A. in Corporate Communications from Baruch College. She was working as a Loan Processor for Mortgage World Bankers at the time of the engagement. She and Sheamus have been living in Nashville for a while. According to previous reports, Revilla was a fan of Sheamus before they became romantically involved several years ago. There is said to be a nearly 19-year age difference between the two.

The following are the aforementioned recent Instagram posts from Sheamus’ fiancée, one of which reveals they received their marriage license in mid-September: