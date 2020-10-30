Reason For WWE Making Change To Matt Riddle’s Name

WWE reportedly dropped “Matt” from Matt Riddle’s ring name because they wanted to avoid having people google “Matt Riddle” and see the details of Candy Cartwright’s (Samantha Tavel) lawsuit against Riddle, WWE, and EVOLVE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Riddle tweeted on the change and said he prefers to go by just his last name. He wrote:

“People it’s okay I’ve been called Riddle most my life, I actually prefer it and it’s my real last name [shaka sign emoji] #bro #stallion #RIDDLE”