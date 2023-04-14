Reason For WWE Replacing King And Queen Of The Ring With Night Of Champions In Saudi Arabia

WWE has announced that Night of Champions will be the May Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The Night of Champions event appears to be replacing the previously announced King and Queen of the Ring event.

The decision to change the name was a creative one, allowing WWE to revive the Night of Champions event for the first time in eight years and bring it to an international market, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

There is no word yet regarding King and Queen Of The Ring possibly taking place on a different date. WWE last held King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments on television in 2021.

The PLE calendar for the next few months looks like this:

* WWE Backlash – May 6 in Puerto Rico

* WWE Night of Champions – May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

* WWE Money In The Bank – July 1 in London, England

* WWE SumemSlam – August 5 in Detroit, MI