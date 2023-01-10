Reason Why Becky Lynch Missed WWE RAW, The Rock Praises Lynch

Becky Lynch did not appear on this week’s WWE RAW because she is in Memphis working on NBC’s “Young Rock” series.

Lynch first appeared as rocker Cyndi Lauper on the season premiere of “Young Rock” in November. She announced on Twitter that she will be returning to the set of Lauper this week.

“She’s baaaaaaaack! Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned [sign of the horns emoji] @nbc @TheRock @peacock,” she wrote.

Rock replied to Lynch’s tweet, thanking her for her efforts and mentioning “Young Rock” producer and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz for the video she shared.

“The consummate entertainer and professional. You’re doing phenomenal work, Beck!You’re a [star emoji] Excellent and borderline creepy [mobile phone emoji] work from #YoungRock producer @bfg728 [laughing emoji] [clapping hands emoji] Can’t wait for this episode to drop! [fire emoji x 3] @SevenBucksProd @NBC,” Rock wrote.

There is no word on when this “Young Rock” episode will air, but Season 3 is set to end in February.

On RAW, Lynch is currently feuding with Damage CTRL. Lynch was defeated by Bayley in a singles match on the December 19 RAW, and Lynch and Mia Yim were defeated by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in a non-title match on the January 2 RAW. On Monday night’s RAW, Bayley defeated Yim, then taunted Yim and Lynch in a backstage segment to send a message to Lynch to continue the feud.

The following are the tweets from Lynch and Rock:

