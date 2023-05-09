Reason Why Booker T Didn’t Go To Puerto Rico For WWE Backlash

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “the Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including why he was not in Puerto Rico for WWE Backlash.

“The reason I wasn’t there was because the Kickoff panel didn’t go. That’s the only reason I didn’t go. Trust me, I was trying to get there, but none of us went on that trip. I won’t be on another trip until SummerSlam because everything is pretty much on location in different places, so right now, I’m off until Summer Slam. I’m still going to vacation, but I’m just going to do it on my own time.”

When WWE employees travel abroad, they frequently have the pre-show hosts perform the show from the studios in Stamford, Connecticut. In Saudi Arabia, Night of Champions will be similar.

